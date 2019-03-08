Air Arabia Announces Direct Flights Between Sharjah and Kuala Lumpur

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, announced the launch of direct flights between Sharjah and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital city, starting July 1, 2019.

The seven-hour flight will operate daily. Flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays depart Sharjah International Airport at 14:55 hours local time arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 02:25 hours local time. The return flights depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 03:35 hours arriving in Sharjah at 06:50 hours local time.

Flights operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays depart Sharjah International Airport at 21:20 hours local time arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 08:50 hours local time. The return flights depart Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 09:55 hours arriving in Sharjah at 13:10 hours local time.

Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are pleased to add Kuala Lumpur to our global network of more than 155 destinations. This beautiful city is a tremendous addition to Air Arabia’s network, and we are confident it will contribute further to the strong tourism and trade ties between the UAE and Malaysia. We look forward to the start of the new flights that provides our customers with a great value for money option to travel between both countries.”

Air Arabia, currently operates flights to more than 155 routes across the globe from four hubs located in the Middle East and North Africa.